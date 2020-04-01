The coronavirus is no match for a united city
How can you help? … Many ways but let’s start with two:
BUY GIFT CARDS AND ‘LIKE’ YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL BUSINESSES ONLINE
This site lets you do both city-wide easily
GIFT CARDS DEsigned FOR THESE CHALLENGING TIMES
We help businesses set up and sell gift cards online in the optimal way for customers to purchase during the covid-19 pandemic.
THE LATEST
May 12th:
18 New Rochelle Business signed up, 2 more in process!
Promote a Business on social media
Also this site lets you promote and recommend a business easily on social media
TP Toys
You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas. – Shirley Chisholm
Westchester Taco Grill
“Yet, as only New Yorkers know, if you can get through the twilight, you’ll live through the night.” —Dorothy Parker
Beechmont Tavern
“Perhaps what matters when all is said and done is not who puts us down but who picks us up.” ― Kate DiCamillo, Author
Feel It Healthy Spot
“A healthy outside starts from the inside.” - Robert Urich, Actor
Regency Studios
“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” – Maya Angelou
Green Apple Cleaning
"Success seems to be largely a matter of hanging on after others have let go." - William Feather
Alvin and Friends
"Find the good. It’s all around you. Find it, showcase it and you’ll start believing in it." – Jesse Owens
Gemelli
“Through perseverance many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure." Benjamin Disraeli
Bennett Academy
“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.” - Booker T. Washington
I got the juice
“Everything good that's ever happened to me came out of helping others.” - Danny Trejo, Actor
Posto 22
"A chi vuole, non mancano modi." English equivalent: Where there is a will, there is a way.
Coleman School of Dance
"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning how to dance in the rain." - Vivian Greene, Author
Westchester Yoga
Simple things bring great joy.
Dubrovnik
"Sloga jači nesklad tlači." English equivalent: United we stand, divided we fall; Union is strength.
Little Whimsies Photography(donations only)
“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson
BellaGlo Beauty Spa(donations only)
"If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." – Martin Luther King, Jr.
El Trigal Bakery (donations only)
"The moments that define us, and test us to our core, are blessings in disguise." - Jennifer Vera
AJ’S BURGERS (donations only)
"Better to be busy than to be busy worrying" - Angela Landsbury
THESE ARE ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLE VENDORS – THEY ARE NOT REGISTERED YET WITH NEW ROCHELLE UNITED FOR BUSINESS
do you Prefer to donate across all of these businesses rather than buy a gift card?
OTHER ways to help
